Fortuna Silver Mines Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

FSM stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

