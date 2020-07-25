Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €53.00 ($59.55) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.85 ($58.26).

Shares of FRE opened at €44.50 ($50.00) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.54.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

