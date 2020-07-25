Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.19

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.19 and traded as low as $8.33. Front Yard Residential shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 364,413 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

The stock has a market cap of $497.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, CAO Rene Dittrich bought 4,800 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,046,011 shares of company stock worth $7,546,951. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $21,761,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $13,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

