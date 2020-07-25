FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 53,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $11,937,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 204.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.