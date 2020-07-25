FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Meta Financial Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CASH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after buying an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.