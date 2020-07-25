FY2020 EPS Estimates for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. AlphaValue cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.29.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

