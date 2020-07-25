FY2020 EPS Estimates for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Decreased by Analyst

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FirstCash in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $60.97 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstCash by 93.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

