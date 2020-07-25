FY2020 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Icon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.92.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.22. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Icon has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $199.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $7,880,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

