FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$49.48 million for the quarter.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.60.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

