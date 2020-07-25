FY2020 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Increased by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.51.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $505.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.23. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

