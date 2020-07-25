FY2020 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $505.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

