FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Lowered by Analyst

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.15.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

