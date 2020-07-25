FY2020 EPS Estimates for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered by Northcoast Research

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ScanSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ScanSource had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

SCSC opened at $22.45 on Friday. ScanSource has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 40.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

