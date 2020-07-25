FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

