FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of SNV opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,162,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,216,000 after acquiring an additional 107,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,792,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

