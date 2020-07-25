Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.