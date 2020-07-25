General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.