Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 12,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 33,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.