Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.98. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

