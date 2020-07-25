Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 169,950 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

