Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.44

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $10.78. Glanbia shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 21,940 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The company has a market cap of $31.34 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.82.

Glanbia Company Profile (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.