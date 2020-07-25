Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Globe Life (NYSE:GL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of GL stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

