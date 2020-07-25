Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 581

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 557 ($6.85) to GBX 581 ($7.15) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AUTO. UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 525 ($6.46) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 570 ($7.01) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 490 ($6.03) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.46) price target (down from GBX 580 ($7.14)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 515.93 ($6.35).

AUTO opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.11 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 747 ($9.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 533.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 510.89.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

