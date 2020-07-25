Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:LSRCF opened at $97.00 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

