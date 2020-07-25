Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSCSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISCO CORP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $50.65 on Thursday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $331.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.59 million. Analysts anticipate that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

