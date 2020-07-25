Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Graco stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Graco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 53,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graco by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

