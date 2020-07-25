Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $8.74 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Apple by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 19,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.