Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLDD. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

GLDD opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 50,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,969 shares of company stock worth $1,123,906 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

