Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $130.80

Shares of Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $130.80 and traded as low as $110.00. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 161,345 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 million and a P/E ratio of 38.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.80.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

