GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,707 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 597.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 67.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

