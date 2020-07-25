Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.67

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $4.50. Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,048,715 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

