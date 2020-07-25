Head-To-Head Review: Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) and International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) and International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insuranc has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and International General Insuranc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services -0.13% -6.02% -1.19% International General Insuranc N/A 16.75% 7.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hallmark Financial Services and International General Insuranc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 International General Insuranc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 464.26%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than International General Insuranc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and International General Insuranc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services $486.37 million 0.12 -$630,000.00 ($0.93) -3.43 International General Insuranc $228.92 million 1.40 $23.57 million N/A N/A

International General Insuranc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hallmark Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of International General Insuranc shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insuranc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International General Insuranc beats Hallmark Financial Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas in the southwest and northwest regions of the United States. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, business owner's, and occupational accident insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

International General Insuranc Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.