Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $171.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.50 million. Healthequity reported sales of $86.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $738.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $719.60 million to $786.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $788.87 million, with estimates ranging from $758.10 million to $857.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Healthequity in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,695,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthequity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,843.00, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.