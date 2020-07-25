Heath A. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLMR opened at $82.30 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

