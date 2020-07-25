Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €45.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €45.70 ($51.35) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.67 ($56.93).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

HFG stock opened at €43.98 ($49.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. Hellofresh has a one year low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a one year high of €53.35 ($59.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of -734.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.32.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.