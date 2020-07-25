Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report sales of $16.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $36.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $75.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $163.60 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. Northland Securities began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

