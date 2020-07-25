Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.72

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and traded as high as $110.00. Horizon Discovery Group shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 1,742,305 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group from GBX 171 ($2.10) to GBX 108 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 million and a P/E ratio of -34.35.

In related news, insider Jayesh Pankhania acquired 44,123 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £45,005.46 ($55,384.52). Also, insider Grahame Cook acquired 79,850 shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £80,648.50 ($99,247.48). In the last three months, insiders have bought 139,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,131,605.

About Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

