Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,393 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

HRL opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

