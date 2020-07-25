Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,000. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

