Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.74

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $180.74 and traded as low as $172.50. Ideagen shares last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 45,454 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDEA. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

