Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) were down 0.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.43, approximately 3,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 609,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Specifically, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $60,009.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $503,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP increased its position in shares of Immersion by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 261,400 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

