INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

