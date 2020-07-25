Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.01

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and traded as high as $36.27. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 2,987 shares trading hands.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.34. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $661.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.3507 per share. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

