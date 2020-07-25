Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will report sales of $159.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.13 million to $160.90 million. Inovalon reported sales of $156.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $680.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.39 million to $686.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $747.33 million, with estimates ranging from $739.50 million to $759.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Inovalon by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 393,013 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 847,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV opened at $21.32 on Friday. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 236.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.