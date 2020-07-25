Insider Selling: IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Director Sells C$19,800.00 in Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,272.50.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Frederick William Davidson sold 24,000 shares of IMPACT Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$17,040.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 million and a PE ratio of -28.97. IMPACT Silver Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

