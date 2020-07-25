Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $14,488.32 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $14,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $4,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $13,020.00.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $358.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,095,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 763,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 84,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.