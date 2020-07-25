Insider Selling: SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

M Shan Atkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, M Shan Atkins sold 173 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $3,719.50.

On Monday, July 6th, M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00.

SPTN stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $784.25 million, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

