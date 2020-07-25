Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

