Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $127,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $582,770 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.