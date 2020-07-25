Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:IPG opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

